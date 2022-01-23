Man found with head injuries having fallen from height in New Wanstead

Police were called at 6.09pm on Friday, 21 January to a residential block in The Herons, New Wanstead E11 to reports of a person having fallen from height.

Officers responded and found a man, aged in his 60s, suffering from a head injury. He was taken to hospital by LAS where his condition is critical but stable.

Enquiries so far have established that two men attended the building and forced entry into the address. The victim was attacked with a machete before he fell.

A woman in her 20s, known to the man, was also found at the scene suffering from a back injury, thought to have been sustained after climbing from the same balcony before being helped into a neighbouring property. Her condition is not life-threatening.

Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Anyone who has information that could help police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 5524/21 Jan.