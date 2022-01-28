Investigators are appealing for information after businesses were targeted by burglars in Hawkhurst

The incidents happened at three commercial properties in Risden Lane between 11pm on Friday 7 January and 7.30am on Saturday 8 January 2022.

Items reported stolen include a large quantity of power tools, a metal tool chest, a Gator utility vehicle and a trailer.

Investigating officer, PC Sophie Gates, said: ‘These crimes will have a significant impact on the businesses that were targeted and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact the appeal line.

‘Officers have been completing enquiries in the area and examining available CCTV footage, and we are also asking motorists with dashcam who were in the Hawkhurst area during the time the break-ins were committed, to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting 46/5758/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org