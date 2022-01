Police are on scene in Hall Place #Westminster #W2 after being called at 5.20pm to reports of a stabbing.

A 20-year-old was man treated at the scene and taken to hospital, condition treated as potentially life-threatening.

No arrests at this time.

Those with information are asked to – 101 ref CAD 5342/27 Jan.

Following this incident a Section 60 Order covering the entirety of the Boroughs of Westminster & #Kensington and #Chelsea has been authorised.