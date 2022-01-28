Police are appealing for public help to locate a 13-year-old boy missing from his home in Leicester

Armando Stanescu was last seen at his address in the Hinckley Road/King Richard Road area at around 9pm last night (26 January).

He was reported missing earlier today (27 January) when his family discovered he had failed to return home overnight.

Armando is Romanian and of a slim build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and green trainers.

He has recently travelled to Nottingham so could be in this area.

Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries to locate him and are concerned for his welfare.

We would urge anyone who has seen him or know of his current whereabouts to contact police on 101 quoting incident 149 of 27 January.