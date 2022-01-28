BREAKING HAMPSHIRE ISLE OF WIGHT

Officers  are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision in Arreton

Police were called just before 8pm yesterday (January 26) to the collision, involving a red Lintex motorcycle, on Main Road.
Officers attended and a man in his 20s from Sandown has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
Investigations are ongoing into the exact circumstances of the collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist.
If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220035476.
