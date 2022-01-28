Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious single-vehicle collision in Arreton
The books had been stolen in January 2017, during a highly sophisticated burglary in Feltham, London
Met officers have returned 240 culturally significant specialist books worth in excess of £2.5 million to their rightful owners following a joint operation...
People arriving in UK from Turkey and Poland will now have to self-isolate
People arriving in England from Turkey and Poland will now have to self-isolate for 14 days from the early hours of Saturday morning. Transport secretary Grant...
Near Miss Hit and Run leaves Woman with Face injuries
Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car which forced a pedestrian to jump out of its way to avoid a collision in Farnborough. The 60-year...
Detectives have arrested a man following a collision that left a teenage boy with critical injuries. The incident happened at about 2.40am on Saturday, 7 March...
Police in Sussex are searching for missing 15-year-old Shaun Salmine
Shaun was last seen in Crawley town centre around 8.30pm on Thursday (August 19) but did not return home as planned. Police and his family are growing...
Gang found guilty of murder and manslaughter of Courtney Valentine-Brown
Two men have today, Tuesday 28 January, been found guilty of murder and a man and a woman have been found guilty of manslaughter. Courtney Valentine-Brown ...
Police Officers are renewing their appeal for information on the whereabouts of missing Portsmouth man The 26-year-old was last seen leaving The Fawcett Inn...
Priddy Hard Gosport sealed off after suspect find
An area around Priddys hard has been sealed off after the find of what is believed to be ordnance. Coastguard rescue teams have sealed off an area and are...
A beginner’s guide to the legendary Tim Tam biscuit, now available in America
Intro text we refine our methods of responsive web design, we’ve increasingly focused on measure and its relationship to how people read. Strech lining hemline...
London gang members running a so-called ‘county line’ have been jailed for human trafficking offences
In the first case of its kind in the UK, two London gang members running a so-called ‘county line’ have been jailed for human trafficking offences...
Search launched after kayaker’s equipment washes up in Gosport
HillHead Coastguard Search and Rescue are appealing for information about equipment found in the Eastern Solent. The UK Coastguard is...
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a fatal road traffic collision in Harrow
At 3.18pm on Wednesday, 25 August, police were called reports of a collision between an HGV and a cyclist. Officers and London Ambulance Service...
Portsmouth Harbour entrance temporarily blocked to allow for the recovery of a grounded 60ft yacht that had suffered engine failure
Portsmouth Harbour entrance was temporarily blocked to allow for the recovery of a grounded 60ft yacht that had suffered engine failure. RNLI Portsmouth...
I am sure their parents are all very proud of these scumbags
Four young gentlemen from Manchester who after having a few drinks thought it would be fun to rip up and destroy a memorial garden dedicated to WWI soldiers...
Major Search after Kayaker Equipment Found floating in the Solent
A major search operation has been conducted in the Solent and on land since about 10.30am this morning following the discovery of items normally used by...
Sick Sex Pervert Sentenced To 26 Years
A man now living in Lancashire has been given a sentence totalling 26 years for a series of sexual offences against three young girls in West Sussex and...
Police are investigating after a 78-year-old man was assaulted and had his wallet stolen on Nichols Road in the Town Quay area of Southampton in the early...
Drugs seized and suspected dealer arrested in Ramsgate
Cash and suspected drugs have been seized and a man arrested by officers investigating drug dealing in Ramsgate. A Kent Police patrol stopped a vehicle...
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found and recovered from woodland near to Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby, Middlesbrough.
A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found and recovered from woodland near to Flatts Lane Country Park in Normanby...
Murder on the train man enters not guilty plea
Darren Pencille today pleaded NOT GUILTY via video link from Belmarsh prison where he is on remand, into the Old Bailey London. The case has been transferred...
Police Bosses cancel Gang party in Ilford
Officers claim that are aware of an event tonight at Infinity Bar in #Ilford. Police bosses have prevented this from taking place by issuing a closure notice...
A Hatun has been stabbed at speakers corner on Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon Police say they have found a weapon
At 3.34pm Police attended Hyde Park to reports of a female with stab wounds. A female is now being treated with minor injuries. The man who carried out the...
A 23 year old man from Newcastle has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison for terrorism offences at Leeds Crown Court
Luke Hunter admitted seven charges of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications. Hunter was arrested last October as part of an...
Fly high my sweetheart as tribute paid to Basingstoke Woman killed in fatal crash
A Tribute has been paid to a woman who died following a collision in Kings Worthy on Monday. Sarah Hoare, 27, of Appleton Drive, Basingstoke, was in the front...