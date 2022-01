Balvinder Bunger was reported missing in the Milton Road area of the town at around 9am on Thursday 27 January 2022.

The 66-year-old is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim, and is believed to be wearing a dark woollen hat, dark blue jacket, grey trousers and brown shoes.

Can you help?

Anyone who has information regarding Balvinder’s whereabouts should call Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 27-0223.