A boy found dead in Coventry has been named as David-Mario Lazar, known to his family and friends as Mario

Police found the five-year-old with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon , just before 6pm on Tuesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene; a post mortem examination has confirmed he died from a stab wound.

His devastated parents, Cristina and Dorinel, have released this statement: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world. He was a very happy boy. He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep. He had so much energy. He loved to dance and sing. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

A 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of David-Mario’s murder has been sectioned under the Mental Health Act. She is known to the family and David-Mario was in her care at the time of the incident.

The property remains sealed off while we carry out a thorough forensic examination.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: “Our investigation continues into the desperately sad death of David-Mario.

“Our specialist officers are supporting his parents and we cannot comprehend the grief they must feel. Our thoughts are with them.

“David-Mario’s school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils. The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy’s death.