A German Shepherd involved in a collision on the M20 is now on the road to recovery thanks to the support of our Canine CPVs (Community Policing Volunteers)

Six-year-old Sansa was left seriously injured by an unknown vehicle after straying onto the London-bound carriageway near Junction 9 for #Ashford , shortly after 12.30pm on Monday 17 January 2022.

A paramedic blocked the lane to protect her until officers from the Kent Roads Policing Unit arrived to manage the traffic. She was then collected by a representative from the Dartford-based charity Artisan Rare Breeds and Animal Rescue, who took Sansa to a vet for treatment and ran a social media fundraising campaign to help cover her medical costs.

Sansa was not expected to survive but pulled through against the odds and is now due to be rehomed by the charity. She is currently under the foster care of a Canine CPV who also volunteers for Artisan, whilst another CPV is continuing to carry out enquiries into her previous ownership and medical history.

Canine CPV lead PC Martyn Tulk of Kent Police said: ‘We are so pleased that what could have been a tragic story for Sansa has led to her being rehomed and now recovering from serious injuries.

‘Her rescue was a real team effort and we are proud to have worked alongside our roads policing colleagues, the paramedic who protected Sansa at the scene, and Artisan Rare Breeds and Animal Rescue to help secure this positive outcome.

Community Policing Volunteers provide direct support to specialist policing teams, and our Canine CPVs carry out a number of valuable tasks including helping to tackle illegal dog importation, dog theft, and irresponsible dog ownership.

‘All of our Canine CPVs are animal lovers who are dedicated to securing the best outcome for dogs and their owners in Kent, and Sansa’s story is just one example of their commitment to the job.’

