Police are searching for high risk missing man John James Laing, from Crawley
A care worker trusted to manage the finances of dozens of vulnerable clients has been jailed for stealing more than £200,000
Chelsea Whittaker (pictured), 31, of Manchester Road, Accrington, appeared at Preston Crown Court today (November 15th) to be sentenced for fraud, having...
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following a serious assault in Bournemouth where a man sadly died
Carl Stuart Woolley, 33 and of no fixed abode, appeared at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 22 December 2020 and pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter...
Man wanted after prison release error after blowing up ATM machine around the Home counties
Police are desperately trying to locate Colin Golding from Aldershot who pleaded guilty to ATM thefts and attempting to blow up ATM’s. The 25-year-old...
Two men have been jailed for a total of more than five years for carrying Class A drugs on the railway, following a British Transport Police investigation
Jai Mistry, aged 23, of Lyne View, Hyde and Jacob Murray, aged 24, of Florence Street, Droylsden, both pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Supply Class A and...
Arson probe launched following car park blaze
A joint arson probe has been launched by following a fire which broke out at a car park in Aldershot. Fire crews from Rushmoor were called out at 5:45pm...
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command
Two people suspected of various motoring offences have been arrested by the Met’s Op Venice Command. At approximately 1am on Saturday, 23 May officers on...
Schools issue Warning to All Parents over Snapchat
Portsmouth schools are warning parents that a new location-sharing feature in Snapchat could put their children in danger. The Snap Map feature lets users...
Murder probe launched in London
A murder investigation has been launched in Tower Hamlets following the death of a woman in a residential property. Police were called by the London Ambulance...
Soaring cases in the borough of Wokingham
The current weekly rate of Covid-19 infections per 100,000 people in Wokingham Borough sits at 565.7 (up until 3 January). This is over ten times higher than...
M26 Motorway closed following Police led incident
Police have closed the M26 at Junction 2A The Londonbound entry slip at Borough Green has been placed in lockdown due to a Kent Roads Policing led incident...
A man who murdered and sexually assaulted two women from Tunbridge Wells more than 30 years ago has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
David Fuller appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 15 December 2021, where he received a whole-life term for killing Wendy Knell and Caroline...
Man Dies After Being Crushed By Lorry in Guildford
Guildford,Surrey Thursday 3rd December 2015. Emergency services are at the scene of a Collision involving a pedestrian and lorry in Guildford this afternoon. A...
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19
Surrey firefighters are assisting their blue light partners, South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), in the battle against COVID-19. Five staff members...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Leeds
At 11:53pm last night, police were called to a report of a man having been stabbed at an address in Bismarck Street, Beeston. The victim, a 51-year-old man...
A2 remains closed following life changing collision involving two HGV and car
The coastbound carriageway of the A2 near Darenth is closed following a serious injury collision. Kent Police was called at around 4.20am on Thursday 28 May...
Jet ski stolen from Ramsgate property
Kent Police is appealing for information following the reported theft of a jet ski from Manston, near Ramsgate. The machine was stolen from a property...
Officers have made a further arrest in relation to the two incidents where gun shots were fired at homes in Southamptond.
Officers have made a further arrest in relation to the two incidents where gun shots were fired at homes on Carnation Road. The first incident happened at 10pm...
Appeal after motorcyclist sadly died following collision in St Michael’s
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died following a collision in St Michael’s. Officers were called to Garstang Road at 1.30pm...
An HGV driver has been arrested after four men and a teenage boy were discovered in a lorry trailer near London Gateway port
Police and the ambulance service attended. A statement from the police says: “We were contacted shortly before 4.30pm on Tuesday, 13 October with...
Firefighters tackling fire at derelict building with persons reported in Southampton
Fire crews from across Southampton have been scrambled to a blaze on the outskirts of the City after a fire ripped through what is understood to be a derelict...
Liam Payne gets his kit off on the Isle of Wight
A-list celebrity Liam Payne braved the cold to film scenes for a new music video in the sea at Shanklin on the Isle of Wight last week. Local interest was...
Further Victim Killed in Grenfell Tower fire identified
A further victim of the Grenfell Tower fire has been formally identified as 50-year-old Ernie Vital. The family of Ernie Vital, said: “Ernie was a polite...
Joint arson attack launched after Canterbury fire
Officers are appealing for information following a suspected arson at a property in Burgess Road, Aylesham, Canterbury shortly before 2am on Monday, 13 April...
Detectives in Telford are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was taken to a flat in the town and assaulted
The incident is believed to have taken place on Monday 22 February at around 8pm The teenager was walking along Alma Avenue, Malinslee, when he was...