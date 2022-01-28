BREAKING CRAWLEY SUSSEX

Police are searching for high risk missing man John James Laing, from Crawley

January 28, 2022
1 Min Read
 
The 24-year-old, who is vulnerable, was last seen in the town this afternoon.
John is described as white, about 6’1”, with short, thick black hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him, but to dial 999, quoting serial 991 of 27/01.
