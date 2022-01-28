A man has died after a collision involving an HGV near Stonehenge

Police were called to a road traffic collision on the A303 near Stonehenge this morning (28/01) at approximately 2.20am involving a HGV and a pedestrian.

Sadly, the pedestrian – a 24-year-old man – was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and was pronounced dead this morning.

His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The A303 remains closed in both directions between the A345 and the A360 and is expected to remain closed for some time while our investigations continue.

Please follow the diversion route that is currently in place by Highways England.