Investigators are appealing for information after two reports of indecent exposure in Tunbridge Wells

The incidents happened on Wednesday 26 January 2022 at 11.10am in Nevill Park and 1pm near Broadwater Down.

In both incidents a man is reported to have been seen committing an indecent act. The suspect seen at Broadwater Down is described as being five feet and seven inches tall and wearing a black hat or hood, a black face mask and a green or khaki coat.

Inspector Ian Jones, of the Tunbridge Wells Community Safety Unit, said: ‘The two locations are fairly close and we suspect these offences may have been committed by the same man.

‘Investigators understand there were a number of people in both areas at the time and we would like to speak to anybody who witnessed a man acting suspiciously or indecently.’

Any witnesses are urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/17359/22.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.