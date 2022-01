Kelly Aghedo was last seen in the Ingram Road area at 4pm on Monday 24 January 2022.

The teenager is described as black, five feet 10 inches tall and of medium build. He wears his hair in a braided design.

Kelly was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Kelly, or who has information on his likely whereabouts is urged to call 101, quoting reference 25-0016