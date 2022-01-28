An appeal for witnesses has been issued following a serious collision near Sittingbourne.
At 12.35pm on Friday 28 January 2022 a blue Ford Fiesta had left the Oad Street junction in Stockbury when it was involved in a collision with a white Ford Ranger travelling on the southbound carriageway of the A249 Sittingbourne Road, just past the Stockbury roundabout.
A woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage to come forward.