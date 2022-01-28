An appeal for witnesses has been issued following a serious collision near Sittingbourne.

At 12.35pm on Friday 28 January 2022 a blue Ford Fiesta had left the Oad Street junction in Stockbury when it was involved in a collision with a white Ford Ranger travelling on the southbound carriageway of the A249 Sittingbourne Road, just past the Stockbury roundabout.

A woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to a London hospital.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the area and has dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 orsciu.td@kent.pnn.police.ukquoting DS/RF/16/22.