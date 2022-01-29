Man arrested after failing to stop for police in Tunbridge Wells

A man who drove at speeds of 116mph after being signalled to stop by police has been arrested.

Officers were on patrol in Broadwater Down, Tunbridge Wells at around 4pm on Friday 28 January 2022 when they attempted to pull over a black BMW.

The vehicle failed to stop, gathered speed and joined the A26. It is reported the BMW did not stop at red lights, drove on the wrong side of the road and narrowly avoided hitting a member of the public.

The driver is reported to have forced two schoolgirls crossing the road to run to safety and squeezed through narrow gaps before heading onto the A21 and reaching a speed of 116mph.

The police helicopter was called to assist the officers and the BMW eventually came to a stop in Maidstone Road, Paddock Wood and the driver was arrested. A hammer was located following a search of his car.

The man who is 26 and from the Tonbridge area was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, possession of an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is currently in custody.