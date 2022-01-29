Concern for welfare of missing Gillingham man

Officers are appealing for information to locate a missing man.

Mark Barnard who is 52 was last seen in the Gillingham area at around 1.30pm on Saturday 29 January 2022.

Mark is white, 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build and with short shaved hair. When he was last seen he was wearing dark grey jogging bottoms and a dark coloured top.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may see him, not to approach him as this could frighten him, and to call officers on 101 quoting reference 29-0702.