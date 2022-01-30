Person trapped under bus on Park Lane in Portsmouth as emergency services close a number of roads

The incident has sparked a massive emergency services presence

A major Portsmouth road has been closed after a person has been hit by a bus.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they were called to a scene on Park Lane just after 11.30pm on Saturday evening (29th January 2022), following reports of a female being stuck under a bus.

Two fire engines, an officer and a rescue tender and an ambulance were in attendance and released a person from under the bus.

The person is now in the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.

Hampshire Police are also at the scene and have closed a number of roads affecting vehicles and pedestrians: St Georges Road, Gunwharf Road Park Road, Burnaby Road and Ordnance Row

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary at the scene said: “One person has been released from under the bus by firefighters and Southcentral Ambulance Service. The person has now been handed into the care of SCAS we are unable to release any further details at this time.

Officers were alerted at 11.36pm and were on the scene within minutes.

Two fire engines are currently in attendance as well as a rescue appliance.