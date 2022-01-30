Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a house fire on Bulmer Walk in Rainham in the early hours of this morning

The entire roof of a terraced house was alight and part of the roof of a neighbouring house was also alight. Ten people left the properties before the Brigade arrived.

Firefighters carried out salvage operations to safely recover items as swiftly as possible and minimise damage. Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the night.

The Brigade was called at 1.49am and the fire was under control by 3.49am. Fire crews from Wennington, Hornchurch, Barking, Dagenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.