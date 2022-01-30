Three men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Bournemouth

Dorset Police received a report at 3.16pm on Friday 14 January 2022 from the ambulance service that a man had been found unresponsive in an alleyway at the end of Shelbourne Road. Officers attended with the ambulance service and very sadly the man who has been named by detectives as 56-year-old Michael Bastable, known as Shaun and from Bournemouth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As a result of a detailed investigation and a forensic post-mortem examination, which concluded that Mr Bastable had died as a result of internal injuries, four people were arrested on Wednesday 26 January and Thursday 27 January 2022.

Three Bournemouth men – Hayden Johnson, aged 28, Damien Johnson, aged 30, and Dominic MacDonald, also aged 30 – have been charged with murder and robbery in connection with the death of Mr Bastable. They are due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 31 January 2022.

A 27-year-old local woman arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation has been released without charge.

On Friday 28 January 2022 detectives made a further arrest in relation to the investigation. A 35-year-old Bournemouth woman was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation, and she has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Superintendent Gavin Dudfield, of Dorset Police, said: “Following a meticulous investigation, led by the Force’s Major Crime Investigation Team, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the charges for murder and robbery.

“Mr Bastable’s family have been updated of this development and our thoughts remain with them.

“This matter is now subject to a court process and as is typical in these circumstances, it would be entirely inappropriate for Dorset Police to comment further. It is important that the justice system is allowed to follow its course.

“I would like to remind the public that this matter is now the subject of active court proceedings and it is important to stress that there should be no commentary or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially prejudice these proceedings.”

Anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ21M76-PO1.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/do-it/online, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220007070. Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call Freephone 0800 555 111.