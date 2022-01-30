A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court.

PC Isaque Rodrigues-Leite, attached to the Roads and Transport Policing Command, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 January where he pleaded not guilty to six counts of false imprisonment, two counts of threats to kill, two counts of ABH, one count of coercive and controlling behaviour with fear of violence and one count of criminal damage.

This follows an investigation by the South Area BCU.

PC Rodrigues-Leite was bailed and will next appear at Croydon Crown Court on Monday, 14 November. He has been suspended from duty.

Specialist officers are providing support to the victim in this allegation and this will continue during and following the court process.