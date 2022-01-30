A drink-driver took the term ‘Drive Thru’ a bit too literally, after he crashed into a McDonald’s restaurant on the A24.

The 19-year-old plumber won’t be getting his licence back in a McHurry after he failed a roadside breath test for alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

The driver appeared in court, where he pleaded guilty to the offence, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order – requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

Our advice if you’re driving? Stick to soft drinks, or the law could ketchup with you!