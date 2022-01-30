The owner of a BMW worth almost £50,000 has been reunited with his stolen vehicle after it was found with two burglary suspects in the front seats

On Sunday (January 23), Police received a report of a moped having been stolen from Upper North Street in Brighton and, the following day, two victims reported a motorbike and their car having been taken.

Another Brighton resident also disturbed an individual attempting to break into his garage.

Officers responding to the theft of the BMW – worth £49,000 – were able to trace it to nearby Tongdean Road using a tracker and found two suspects in the front seat, both wearing motorcycle helmets.

The moped stolen on Sunday was also recovered nearby.

Twenty-eight-year-old Marli Casaletto, of Uplands Road in Brighton, was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and one count each of attempted burglary, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance. He has been remanded in custody pending a court date.

A 17-year-old boy from Brighton was also arrested on suspicion of burglary.