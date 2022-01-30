Police investigating a stabbing in Bexley early in the New Year have issued an appeal for witnesses.

Officers were called at 8.49am on 2 January to Frobisher Road, Erith and found a 15-year-old boy with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital; his condition is not life-threatening.
The boy had been in a grassy area outside a block of flats when he was approached and ‘jumped’ by a group of males without warning.
The victim sought help after going into a nearby block.
A teenager was arrested nearby, however he was later released with no further action.
Detectives are investigating and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Detective Constable Herkirt Kaur, South East Command Unit, said: “The location is overlooked by several tower blocks and I believe many people would have heard the commotion and looked to see what was happening.
“There is no place for violence and knife crime on our streets. I need to hear from local people who saw what happened. Please tell me what you know so we can work to identify those responsible for this horrific attack.”
Any witnesses or those with information should call 101 ref 1588/2 Jan.
To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Officers were called at 8.49am on 2 January to Frobisher Road, Erith and found a 15-year-old boy with stab injuries.
