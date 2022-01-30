Two men who targeted a young boy and sexually assaulted him have been jailed

Both men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 28 January after being found guilty at the same court on Friday, 26 November, following a four-day trial.

Hannan Ullah, 57 of Longbridge Road, Barking was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, of which 14 months will served on licence, for sexual activity with a child.

Mohammed Shahabir Alom, 62 of Ashdown Walk, Tower Hamlets was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment, of which 14 months will be served on licence, for three counts of sexual touching of a boy under 13.

Both men received an indefinite restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly.

The court heard how the former shop owner Ullah and shopkeeper Alom from Ferus Superstore in Westferry, Tower Hamlets befriended the young boy, who spent time in the store. They then went on to sexually abuse him on four separate occasions. The offences occurred between Monday, 15 January 2018 and Friday, 2 February 2018.

All the offences occurred in the shop, sometimes in a storage room. The shop has since been closed down.

Following the final offence, which was witnessed by other boys in the shop, the victim explained to his mother what had happened. This was reported to police.

On Thursday, 8 March 2018 officers attended the store and arrested the owner of the shop Ullah, he was later bailed. Alom was interviewed under caution on Tuesday, 20 March 2018. Both men were charged as above in May 2019.

Detectives worked tirelessly behind the scenes to protect and safeguard the victim.

Detective Constable Fatima Ahmad, the investigating officer from Central East Basic Command Unit, said: “These two men prayed on an innocent young boy to fulfil their sexual gratification.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the victim who came forward and gave evidence which has resulted in putting them behind bars.”