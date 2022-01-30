Assault investigators are appealing for information after a man sustained a serious leg injury in Gillingham

The victim, who is in his 20s, is reported to have been assaulted by a man, described as white, in Duncan Road, near the junction with Trafalgar Street, at around 11pm on Sunday 23 January 2022.

The injuries were inflicted to his right leg and required treatment at a local hospital.

A 32-year-old man from Rochester was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on the same night and was later released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Thursday 17 February.

Officers have spoken with several witnesses, and collected available CCTV, but believe there are several people who saw the incident and are yet to speak with an officer.

Anyone who has information that can assist, including dashcam footage or privately held CCTV, is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting 46/14883/22.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously