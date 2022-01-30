A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Enfield

At approximately 2.15am on Sunday, 30 January, officers attended a residential address on Stainton Road, Enfield following concerns for the welfare of an elderly woman.

Officers found the 84-year-old woman suffering from a number of injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody. The woman and man were known to each other.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 936/30Jan.