Investigators are renewing an appeal for information following the death of a driver who was involved in a collision in Farningham

At around 5.45pm on Wednesday 19 January 2022, a blue Ford B-Max and a green Ford Transit van collided on the A20 London Road.

The car was travelling downhill and the van was travelling uphill.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries that were described as serious.

The driver of the Ford B-Max, a woman in her 60s from the West Kingsdown area, died on Friday 28 January. The driver of the van has been discharged from the hospital and is continuing to recover from the injuries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the circumstances and remain keen to hear from any witnesses who are yet to speak with an officer.

The officers would particularly like to speak with anyone who has captured the collision, or either of the vehicles travelling in the moments leading up to the collision, on a dashcam or privately held CCTV.

Those who can assist are asked to call the team on 01622 798538 quoting reference JW/LB/010/22. Alternatively, email sciu.td@kent.police.uk.