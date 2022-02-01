Detectives investigating the rape of a girl in Peckham are appealing for witnesses

Shortly after 6,28pm on Sunday, 30 January, police received a report of a rape of a 15-year-old girl by a man near Elm Grove, SE15.

It was reported that she was walking past McDonalds on Rye Lane when a man started speaking to her and directed her along Elm Grove and finally to a small green area between Elm Grove and Bellenden Road, where he raped her.

The man is described as a black male, aged in his 20s or 30s, 5ft 6 inches tall, of medium build and with cropped hair. He also had a full beard. He was wearing a hooded puffa jacket and black jogging bottoms.

The victim is being fully supported by specialist officers.

A crime scene has been put in place.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of rape on Monday, 31 January and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have launched an extensive and fast moving investigation into this horrendous incident and we are doing everything we can to support the young victim.

“I am mindful that this will have a considerable impact on the local community, in particular women and young girls. With this in mind, there will be additional reassurance patrols within this area in the coming days.

“I would also like to reiterate that we can conclusively confirm that the stranger rape reported on Friday, 14 January did not occur within the vicinity of Peckham and there is currently no evidence to suggest that these incidents are linked.

“We would like to speak to anyone who was in this area between 17:00 and 19:00hrs on 30 January who saw anything that might assist our investigation.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call police on 101, or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5943/30JAN22. To remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.