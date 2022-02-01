An arrest has been made after officers uncovered a cannabis cultivation near #Ashford

ASHFORD BREAKING KENT

February 1, 2022
A warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was carried out at an outbuilding in Appledore during the morning of Friday 28 January 2022.
Officers found around 300 cannabis plants growing in concealed rooms within the building. They were seized and horticultural equipment was dismantled.
A 52-year-old man from Tenterden was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has since been released on police bail until 25 February whilst enquiries continue.
