Fatal collision closes major Maidstone Road

An investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal collision involving a lorry on Tuesday morning.



Hermitage Lane in Maidstone has been closed for a number of hours and investigators carry out a forensic examination of the scene.

Police paramedics and the fire service were all called just after 8.30am but despite efforts the pedestrian was declared dead.

Road closures remain in place due to a diesel spillage It will take a number of hours treat and cleanup.

A spokesman for Kent Police said Officers were called at around 8.33am on Tuesday 1 February 2022, to reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian in Hermitage Lane, Maidstone. Police and ambulance crews attended. Officers remain at the scene.