An Ashford drug dealer found with a stun gun disguised as a torch has been jailed

Peter Baars, 53, was arrested after Kent Police carried out a drugs warrant at his home in Sotherton, Willesborough on the morning of 19 March 2021.

At his home, officers found a large amount of crack cocaine and some heroin, which had a combined street value of around £8,000.

As well as the drugs, officers located a taser, which was disguised as a torch, and two large knives.

Baars was not at the property at the time but was arrested nearby. A phone which was recovered contained messages relating to drug dealing and referred to someone known as ‘P’, which officers showed to be Baars.

He was charged with possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited weapon. He denied the offences but was convicted by a jury following a trial.

At Canterbury Crown Court on 28 January 2022, he was jailed for a total of six years.

PC Alessandro Ottaviani, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘The knives and disguised taser found at Baars’ flat show the violent means drug dealers are prepared to use as they exploit vulnerable people in our communities.

‘Baars tried to deny his involvement in this illegal trade and I am pleased our thorough investigation convinced the jury of his guilt and that the court has recognised the seriousness of the offences with this sentence.’