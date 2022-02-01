Three people have been charged following a report of disorder in Devizes last week

Police were called to an incident outside the Dolphin pub in Northgate Street at around 3.30pm last Friday (28/01).

Winston Burke, 38, of Naughton Avenue, Devizes, has been charged with possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place. He has been released on unconditional bail to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court later this month.

Phoenix Gadd, 18, of Waiblingen Way, Devizes, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon. He has been released on unconditional bail to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court later this month.

Dean Boniface, 60, of Silverlands Road, Rowde, has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He has been released on unconditional bail to appear at Salisbury Magistrates Court in March.

Three males, aged 14, 18 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.