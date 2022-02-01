Investigators are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at around 8.33am on Tuesday 1 February 2022 to reports of a collision involving a lorry in Hermitage Lane.

Police and ambulance crews attended and a man, aged in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

Appeal

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the pedestrian’s movements in the moments leading up to it. Drivers are also asked to check dashcams for any footage which may assist the investigation.

If you can help, call 01622 604100 quoting reference 01-0230.