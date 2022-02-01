The conduct of a team of officers at Charing Cross Police Station in central London does not represent the values of the Metropolitan Police Service

We are deeply sorry to Londoners and everyone they have failed with their appalling conduct and acknowledge how this will damage the trust and confidence of many in the Met.

Since this reprehensible behaviour was uncovered in 2017 we have taken a series of measures to hold those responsible to account and stamp out unacceptable behaviour.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid, said: “I am angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages. It’s clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met.

“The actions of these officers between 2016 and 2018 were unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive. I read their messages with increasing disgust and shame.

“We haven’t waited for the IOPC’s report to take action – a number of officers have been subject to misconduct proceedings, including one officer dismissed and one who would have been dismissed had he not already resigned. Every Met employee has also been spoken to about responsible use of social media.

“We recognise that there is need for real change in the Met and we are committed to creating an environment that is even more intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.”

The actions of 14 officers were investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Two were found to have a case to answer for gross misconduct. One of these was dismissed following a Special Case Hearing and the other would have been dismissed had they not already resigned.

Four officers attended misconduct meetings where allegations of misconduct were proven against two officers. One received a written warning and one received no further action as they had already demonstrated performance improvements. Misconduct was not proven against the two other officers.

Two officers were subject to unsatisfactory performance procedures. They attended a formal meeting to discuss their performance and appropriate action going forward.

Two officers were subjected to reflective practice to improve their performance.

The investigation found no case to answer for the remaining four officers.

There are a number of recommendations in the report that we will consider before replying to the IOPC in due course.

Rebuilding trust and confidence

The Commissioner has asked Baroness Louise Casey to lead an independent and far-reaching review into our culture and standards of professional and personal behaviour. The review will ask difficult questions to ensure there are lasting improvements to the service we provide for all Londoners.

While this process is on-going we recognise that we need to take urgent action to improve. We have already boosted the number of investigators in our professional standards department to strengthen our capability to root out people who abuse their positions of trust.

The unit investigated by the IOPC was disbanded as part an overhaul of our local policing service in 2018, which placed extra focus on leadership and professional standards. Last year we further strengthened local leadership teams by creating 12 Chief Inspector posts responsible for driving a step change in standards.

There has been an increased focus on standards at the Central West Basic Command Unit, which includes Charing Cross Police Station. A dedicated Chief Inspector has been appointed to lead a proactive team responsible for neighbourhood policing in the West End to ensure scrutiny and improved leadership.

These are just some of the steps we have taken to start real change in the Met as we work towards rebuilding the trust and confidence of every community in London.

We are listening to Londoners, stakeholder and our partners. We recognise change won’t happen overnight, but all of us are determined to do everything we can to improve.

Any member of the public with concerns about the conduct of a Met officer or member of staff should alert us either via our website or by dialling 101.

Met employees can report information anonymously to anti-corruption officers by calling the Right Line, a confidential internal phone line.

Further information about what we are doing to tackle the issues raised and on regaining public trust can be read in our Rebuilding Trust – Update on Progress.