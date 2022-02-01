A suspect has been charged with multiple offences following an incident in which staff were threatened and damage was caused at a hotel near Ramsgate

Kent Police was called to the Holiday Inn Express, Mount Pleasant, Minster just after 4pm on 28 January 2022, where officers arrested an individual after threats were made towards hotel staff. Damage had been caused to bathroom tiles along with signs and computer screens in the hotel’s reception area.

During the arrest, a number of officers reported being assaulted and damage was also caused to a police cell.

Lewis Lonergan, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of criminal damage, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and three counts of threatening and abusive behaviour, one of which was deemed racially aggravated.

Mr Lonergan appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 31 January 2022 and was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Canterbury Crown Court on 28 February 2022.