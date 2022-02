Siyad Mohamud, 23 and Tariq Montiero, 21 both of no fixed abode, were charged after being arrested in Kenya and then brought back to the UK on Sunday, 31 January.

They appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 January and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, 2 February.

Alex, who was aged 16, was found with fatal stab wounds in Munster Square, off Euston Road, on 12 August 2019.