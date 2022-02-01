BREAKING DAGENHAM LONDON

A two-year-old girl reported missing in Dagenham has been found dead

February 1, 2022
1 Min Read

The toddler was reported missing from a home in Dagenham at 4pm on Saturday. A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘The girl was found unresponsive in the garden. Despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. ‘The death is being treated as unexplained.’

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp