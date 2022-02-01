A man and a woman have been charged after more than £400 was stolen from an 81-year-old woman’s purse in Cosham
Police hunt Man after Teenage Girl is Grabbed and Sexual assaulted on Fareham Bus
Police have released an E-fit after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a bus in Fareham. The girl was sat on the bus when an unknown man put his arm...
Two children, aged 4 and 10, who were passengers in the Astra tragically died following a collision on the M1 near Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes...
Three Vehicle Collision Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Roundabout
Police are currently dealing with a three vehicle collision on the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital Roundabout on the B2259 West Sussex this afternoon. One...
Fifteen Armed Police called in to arrest man in midnight swoop on Maidstone Park Wood Estate
Fifteen Armed officers from Kent Police were called upon to carry out the arrest of a man who was understood to have been armed and making threats. ...
Fire crews rescued a woman from a flat fire on Rosebery Avenue in Holborn
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus found the woman unconscious on the sofa of her fourth floor flat and brought her out of the property. Station...
Five Vehicle Collision on the M27 Westbound Closes Motorway
A collision involving five vehicles has closed the Westbound carriage of the M27 between Hedge End and Eastleigh/Southampton Airport this morning The M27...
Fluoride to be added to drinking water to “reduce tooth decay”
Millions of people are set to have fluoride added to their drinking water after Britain’s chief medical officers found that it would help reduce tooth...
Officers making enquiries into drugs supply at Mutiny Festival have made two more arrests. Police are investigating the supply of drugs into the event, which...
Rescue operation in the English Channel off Fred Olsen’s Braemar Cruise Ship
A rescue operation has taken place in the middle of English Channel this morning off the Fred Olsen’s Braemar Cruise Ship The daring rescue from cruise...
Man charged over London 137th Murder following fatal stabbing in Brent
A man has been charged with one count of murder after the fatal stabbing of another man in Brent, NW10 on Saturday 14 December. The victim has been named as...
Buckinghamshire Cyclist dies following Wickham Collison
Appeal following fatal collision on the A32 at Wickham following the Crash on Thursday the Man has died Officers from Hampshire Constabulary are investigating...
Breaking News M4 closed in Berkshire following HGV collision
The M4 in Berkshire is closed westbound between J13 and J14 due to a collision involving a Heavy Goods vehicle which has breached some roadworks. There is also...
The Metropolitan Police Service is offering a substantial reward of up to £10,000, for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Daniel’s murder.
Officers investigating the murder of Daniel Ross in Kings Cross 14 years ago are appealing for witnesses. Police were called at approximately 03:45hrs on...
Police called to Warwick Avenue in Westminster Teenager left in a life-threatening condition
A teenager is in a life-threatening condition at a central London hospital after being stabbed repeatedly. Police says they’re dealing with an...
Serious collision closes part of the London North Circular near Neasden
Two cars have been involved in a collision the North Circular in Neasden North London. A number of persons are reported to be trapped and injured in the...
Air ambulance called after reports of person falling from cliffs in Ramsgate
The Kent Surrey and Sussex air ambulance has been called to Ramsgate following reports of a person falling from the cliffs near to the Westcliff Promenade in...
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before getting a much-needed chop
The Government has confirmed that hairdressers will not be allowed to re-open until at least 12th April, meaning many will have to wait another 7 weeks before...
Four charged in £21 million pound pension fraud
Detectives investigating a pension fraud involving 275 victims have charged two men and two women. All four were charged on Monday, 6 July as follows: Rikki...
Laurence Bourke jailed for life for murder of Scott Gilhooly
Detectives have ensured a man who admitted stabbing his landlord to death in “a cowardly, vicious and brutal attack” at the pub where they lived in Braintree...
Man stabbed and attacked in Stratford
Police remain at the scene of a stabbing that took place at 7.30pm in Eve Road in Stratford #E15. A 26year old man has been taken to hospital; Police await...
The A21 is closed northbound between A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a serious collision
The A21 is closed northbound between A228 (near Pembury) and the A26 (near Tonbridge) due to a serious collision. Kent Police are on scene conducting an...
Officers are appealing for the public’s help as they search for a man who has gone missing in Bournemouth
Colin Mortimer, 66, was reported missing at 11.50am on Saturday 6 February 2021 after it was discovered that he was not at his home address in Knole Road in...
Detectives are appealing for information after a 17-year-old boy was the victim of a gunpoint burglary at his home in south west London
On Sunday, 18 April at approximately 17:30hrs, the victim opened the door to a stranger who, along with two other males, forcibly entered his home...
Concern for welfare raised for mum to be missing from Islington
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a pregnant woman who is missing from her home in Islington. Grace Mick, 36, was last spoken to...