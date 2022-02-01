BREAKING EASTBOURNE SUSSEX

Police are extremely concerned for missing 11-year-old Alfie

February 1, 2022
1 Min Read
He was last seen in Macmillan Drive, Eastbourne, at about 5.15pm on Tuesday (1 February).
Alfie is 5’1” and of a slight build, with short blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light blue jogging bottoms and black wellies.
If you see him, please call 999 immediately, quoting serial 1032 of 01/02.
