Police are extremely concerned for missing 11-year-old Alfie
Have you seen Maddison Garside was last seen wearing Disney pyjamas and a pink dressing gown?
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing Maddison Garside. Maddison, 14, from Woodlands, was reported missing after failing to...
Appeal to help locate missing Dartford man
Information is sought to help locate a man who has been reported missing from Dartford. Alan Willoughby was last seen in the Darenth wood Road area at around 8...
Tripadvisor deletes sick Troll post about Salisbury’s Zizzi
TripAdvisor has deleted the vile post which was published days after Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia fell critically ill A cruel prankster left a spoof...
Woman robbed of Car at Knifepoint in Dartford
Police want to identify this man after a woman sitting in her Volkswagen Golf, parked in Heath Lane, was approached, 8:30am this morning. The man opened the...
A man from Northern Ireland has been summonsed to appear at court in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese men, women, and children
Caolan Gormley, 23, of Kedew Road in Caledon, County Tyrone, will answer a charge of conspiracy to assist illegal immigration. He is due to appear at Southend...
New Navy Super carrier springs a Leak
Britain’s new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is leaking because of a faulty seal. The Royal Navy flagship, commissioned by the Queen in...
Police charged man over Dunmow sex attacks
A man’s due to appear in court in April charged in connection with reports two women were sexually assaulted in Dunmow.It was reported two women were touched...
Cyclist Remains Critical after Fratton Road Collision
A cyclist suffered a serious head injury following a collision in Portsmouth yesterday evening (1st June). Officers were called to a two vehicle collision on...
Image released of man after suspected attempted kidnap in Bexley
Detectives investigating a suspected attempted kidnap incident in Bexley have released an image of a man they are working to trace in connection with the...
Woman arrested after multiple burglary in Gosport
Officers investigating a series of burglaries in Fareham and Gosport are releasing images of items they believe could have been stolen. In February they...
A boy fatally stabbed in Birmingham on Monday has been named as Dea-John Reid, as detectives continue to question six people over his murder
The 14-year-old is understood to have been chased in College Road, Kingstanding, by a group at around 7.30pm before being stabbed. He collapsed in the road...
A Motorcyclist was smashed off his bike just after 7am this morning (Tuesday 3rd May) on his way to work. He is now in hospital with a suspected broken arm and...
Would-be robber used knife to stab man in Gillingham pub
A would-be robber who stabbed a man in the back following a dispute in a Gillingham pub has been jailed for six years. In March 2020, without any...
Man part of international organised group jailed over $4 million diamond theft
A French national has been jailed for his involvement in a 2016 jewellery theft in which an estimated £4 million worth of diamonds was stolen. Mickael...
Fire crews called to bus hit by a tree in North London
Fire crews from the London fire brigade have been mobilised to a London bus after a tree landed on the vehicle. Special crews have been sent to the incident...
Total number of deaths for each nation for COVID 19
Here are the daily figures Total number of deaths for each nation (26/04/2020) NHS England England (329) new deaths (18,749) total Public Health Wales Wales...
Kent Police was called and it was reported that a house in the Knott’s Lane area had been burgled
on the morning of Saturday 14 August 2021, The house had been broken into via a side gate and a sash window sometime before 4am that morning and a bike and...
Three Arrested for drug supply at Mutiny
Police have made three arrests following enquiries into drugs supply at Mutiny Festival. A 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old man from Waterlooville...
A Man dies after ‘dousing himself in petrol and setting car alight’ sparking huge explosion in front of horrified shoppers. Emergency services attended Lower...
Scam Messages Offering Argos Gift Cards
Beware of text, emails and Social Media messages purporting to be from Argos. The message will be asking you to click on a link which will take you to a...
An officer who has supported over 70 bereaved families affected by road traffic collisions has been recognised at an awards ceremony held at New Scotland Yard.
Detective Constable Clare Bevis, who worked in the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command’s (RTPC) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, was given the...
Police Cordon Off Outram Road Southsea After Body Found
Officers are currently at the scene of Outram Road Southsea, after a body has been discovered. Annvestigation is currently underway to find the cause of death...
The Met is aware of several groups intending on gathering in and around central London on Saturday, 20 March, for the purpose of protest, despite the country remaining in lockdown to protect the public from the spread of coronavirus
Current government legislation makes gatherings in groups of more than two people unlawful, unless exemptions apply. Gathering for the purpose of a...
Ashford paedophile jailed
Sex offender who brought toys and sweets to give to young girls he wanted to abuse is jailed A sex offender who arranged to abuse two girls was arrested with...