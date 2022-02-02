Police have cordoned off part of a Southsea seafront car park after a violent knife-related assault
Arrest made following Parsons Green murder
Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information following a fatal stabbing in Parsons Green. Police were called at 6.42pm on Thursday, 11...
A boy (16) from Vietnam was in a life-threatening condition when found in a suitcase in the boot of a car at the Port of Dover 8:30pm Wednesday. Andrei Iancu...
Man stabbed in the leg near a Croydon tram stop
Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of GBH and have been forbidden from entering the tram network The victim, a man in his late teens, was knifed...
Officers investigating a number of shoplifting offences in Portsmouth have charged a 48-year-old man
Simon Collins of Ivy Close, Southsea, has been charged with 17 shoplifting offences in relation to the following incidents, which occurred between Saturday 22...
“Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional” One Year on Since Officers Lost Popular Colleague
“Caring, compassionate, knowledgeable and professional” Today marks a year since the passing of our much loved Hampshire Constabulary colleague PC...
Woman convicted of infanticide of baby girl in Aldershot
A woman has been convicted of infanticide after killing her newborn baby in Aldershot. Babita Rai, 24, was convicted today, 20 May, following a two-week trial...
A man from Abthorpe has been handed a four and a half year sentence for sexually abusing a child
David Cambray, aged 51, was convicted of 12 offences – all relating to child sexual abuse. The offences were committed a number of years ago and in...
Hampshire police are trying locate missing 16-year-old Maya, who originally is from Essex
Maya was last seen at around 11.40am on Friday 3 September at Basingstoke train station. Maya was seen exiting the gates of the train station and walking by...
Sprinkler system averts serious flat fire in Southampton Tower Block
Six fire appliances and officers from Hampshire Fire and rescue were scrambled to Southampton Tower block on Tuesday morning after a blaze broke out in a flat...
A tenth member of an organised criminal gang which supplied cocaine throughout Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge has been jailed
A tenth member of an organised criminal gang which supplied cocaine throughout Tunbridge Wells and Tonbridge has been jailed. In June 2019 nine men received...
DNA found on a hose spray gun wedged into a bedroom door has led to a Folkestone burglar being jailed for two years and eight months
DNA found on a hose spray gun wedged into a bedroom door has led to a Folkestone burglar being jailed for two years and eight months. Michael McDonagh broke...
A woman has been charged by police in relation to malicious communications towards a serving Bradford MP
Police received a complaint over the weekend and an investigation was launched. Officers investigating this incident have now charged a woman. Sundas...
Police launch murder probe in South West London
A murder investigation has been launched following enquiries made by police into the body of a woman who was discovered in a south west London flat. At...
Three men who carried out a kidnap in Ramsgate, demanding thousands of pounds from the victim’s family, have been jailed
Three men who carried out a kidnap in Ramsgate, demanding thousands of pounds from the victim’s family, have been jailed. During the afternoon of Wednesday 23...
Man arrested following knife attack on paramedics in Swindon town centre on Christmas Day
At approximately 4.30pm yesterday (25/12) the South Western Ambulance Service were called to an address in Morse Street, Swindon, for a medical incident...
Detectives are investigating following the death of a man in Keighley
Police were called at 3:56am this morning (8 April) to reports of a man who was injured. Emergency services attended a property on Fell Lane in Keighley and...
A man has sadly died following a fire at an address in Welcombe Avenue, Swindon
This morning (07/02) at approximately 10.20am we were called to assist Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service. The fire started in a first floor flat;...
A drug dealer is starting a prison sentence after detectives identified he was running a cocaine and heroin delivery network from Maidstone
Investigators from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team became aware that between 1 August and 25 November 2020 a specific phone number was being used...
Second arrested man by armed Police following Southampton Robbery
Police have this evening arrested another Male wanted for an offence of Robbery. He was detained in the Andromeda Road area this evening. Police were sent from...
Man jailed for rape of Sex Worker in Southampton
A man has been jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of raping and assaulting a sex worker in Southampton. Police were called to Empress...
Lifeboat called to 6,000 ton chemical tanker
UK Coastguard requested the launch of the Selsey all-weather lifeboat to rendezvous with the 6,000 ton Chemical tanker Ellen Essberger. The Ellen Essberger had...
Motorcyclist left fighting for his life following collision near Clanfield
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was left fighting for his life following a collision near Clanfield. Officers were called to East Meon...
Detectives investigating the murder of Anthony Bird in June 1980 have charged a man with murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Anthony Bird in June 1980 have charged a man with murder. On Thursday, 27 May, John Paul, 60 from Ladbroke Grove...
Chichester man Stuart Hope-Kirk charged in connection with grooming a child
A Chichester man has been charged with inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity. Police received a report on Wednesday evening that a Hope-Kirk...