Police have cordoned off part of a Southsea seafront car park after a violent knife-related assault

The incident occurred at around 5.10pm in the Canoe Lake Car Park next to Southsea Model Village.

Around ten police cars were seen in the car park with officers from Hampshire Constabulary placing a cordon around the east end of the car park.

It’s believed a car had pulled into the car park carrying two males and a female, the two males later got out of the car and started arguing.

One of the males then pulled out what is understood to be a knife and slashed the other male across the neck, he then got back into the vehicle and drove off leaving the injured male on the floor.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were called to the scene and treated the male for his injuries before he was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.

An eyewitness who saw the incident unfold said, “I was extremely scared for my own welfare when I saw the knife, I’m not sure why they were arguing but the male seemed very angry. “

” I was in absolute shock when I saw him swing the knife at his neck it was very scary to see, I’ve never witnessed anything like this before and just hope the man is going to be ok “