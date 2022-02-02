A prolific Southampton shoplifter has been jailed for 11 offences
Thomas Amos, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before Southampton Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to the string of shoplifting incidents, which took place in a six week period between 23 November last year and 6 January.
These were as follows:
• On Tuesday, 23 November, fragrances to the value of £209 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Saturday, 27 November, an electric toothbrush, to the value of £300, was stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.
• On Sunday, 28 November, a number of fragrances, to the value of £145, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Sunday, 28 November, a number of gift sets to the value of £98 were stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.
• On Tuesday, 30 November, a number of fragrances, to the value of £901 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Tuesday, 7 December, items of clothing, to the value of £842 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Monday, 13 December, items of clothing, to the value of £587 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Thursday, 16 December, a number of fragrances, to the value of £407 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Tuesday, 21 December, a number of fragrances, to the value of £560 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Friday, 24 December, a quantity of alcohol to the value of £449 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
• On Tuesday, 4 January, items of clothing, to the value of £1388, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.
Between 23 November and 4 January, Amos also breached a restraining order prohibiting him from entering John Lewis.
He was sentenced to two years in prison. We also successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order, which started yesterday and banned him from entering the city centre as shown on the map for three years. Due to the legislation, the CBO can only be issued at the point of the sentence.
The purpose of a Criminal Behaviour Order is to tackle the most serious and persistent offenders and stop them from committing further criminal offences and anti-social behaviour.
Breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.
PCSO Jack Kemp said: “Amos was one of the most prolific shoplifters in the city centre and we hope this sentence demonstrates to businesses how seriously we take shoplifting.
“It also sends a clear message to any shoplifters out there: continue to steal and you will also end up in court.
“We will continue to work hard to make Southampton a safer and more pleasant place for residents and visitors, and criminal behaviour orders are one important way we can help achieve this.
“Please continue to report instances of shoplifting to us, and other crimes like antisocial behaviour, as they help us build a strong case to get these orders in place.”