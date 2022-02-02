A prolific Southampton shoplifter has been jailed for 11 offences

Thomas Amos, 35, of no fixed address, appeared before Southampton Crown Court, having previously pleaded guilty to the string of shoplifting incidents, which took place in a six week period between 23 November last year and 6 January.

These were as follows:

• On Tuesday, 23 November, fragrances to the value of £209 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Saturday, 27 November, an electric toothbrush, to the value of £300, was stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.

• On Sunday, 28 November, a number of fragrances, to the value of £145, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Sunday, 28 November, a number of gift sets to the value of £98 were stolen from Boots on Above Bar Street.

• On Tuesday, 30 November, a number of fragrances, to the value of £901 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Tuesday, 7 December, items of clothing, to the value of £842 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Monday, 13 December, items of clothing, to the value of £587 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Thursday, 16 December, a number of fragrances, to the value of £407 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Tuesday, 21 December, a number of fragrances, to the value of £560 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Friday, 24 December, a quantity of alcohol to the value of £449 were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.

• On Tuesday, 4 January, items of clothing, to the value of £1388, were stolen from John Lewis in WestQuay shopping centre.