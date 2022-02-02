Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a car garage on Bollo Lane in Acton this evening.

Firefighters tackled a large fire at a single-storey car garage, which caused a significant amount of damage. There were a number of gas cylinders inside the garage, which firefighters cooled to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Three men left the property before the Brigade arrived and around 35 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

The Brigade’s Control Office took 15 calls about the fire.

Local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to the smoke.

The Brigade was called at 5.10pm and the fire was under control by 9.26pm.

Fire crews from Acton, Chiswick, Ealing, Park Royal and other neighbouring fire stations attended and firefighters will remain at the scene for the next few hours to dampen down the area.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.