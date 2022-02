Firefighters tackled a fire at a two-storey end of the terrace house, where a significant part of the first floor and loft were damaged by the fire. Four adults and two children left the property before the Brigade arrived, there were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 3.38pm and the fire was under control by 4.23pm.

Fire crews from Barking, Dagenham, Ilford and Hornchurch fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.