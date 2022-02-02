The human remains discovered in a woodland reserve in Bolton last week have been formally identified as missing person James Hodgkiss

Police were called just before 3pm on Monday 24 January 2022 to an area close to Aspinall Way, Future Park, Horwich, to a report of bones having been discovered.

The remains were confirmed to be human and have since been formally identified as Bolton man James Hodgkiss.

James was reported missing on 5 August 2016, after last being seen on Weston Street in Great Lever.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of death. However, there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report has been prepared for HM Coroner.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, of GMP’s Bolton district, said: “Our thoughts go out to James’ family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would now ask that their privacy be respected as they come to terms with this news.

“At the time of James’ disappearance, an extensive missing person investigation was launched , with a number of searches carried out, as well as extensive financial, CCTV, and social media enquiries undertaken.