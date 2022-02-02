A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of Lewis Wenman

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Alfie Pride, aged 18, formerly of Broughton, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years imprisonment at Coventry Crown Court.

The sentence is in relation to the death of Lewis Wenman, aged 17. Pride was convicted by unanimous verdict of one count of murder at Aylesbury Crown Court on 2 December 2021.

On 7 November 2020, Thames Valley Police officers were called to Springfield in Milton Keynes following reports of an altercation that had taken place in Tyburn Avenue.

Lewis had sustained stab wounds as a result of an altercation with Pride. He was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and Pride was arrested. He was charged with murder on 10 November last year.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Lewis’s death was completely unnecessary, without justification and occurred through no fault of his own. It was established in the trial that neither Lewis nor any of his friends were carrying knives at the time of his death.

“Lewis lost his life in front of two friends who tried to save him, as well as attending police officers and ambulance crews.

“This case demonstrates yet again the consequences of carrying and using knives. If Pride had not been carrying a knife that day, Lewis would still be alive.

“His death has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, who have shown incredible bravery since this tragic incident. Nothing can bring Lewis back, but I hope that today’s sentencing will help as they continue to move on with their lives.”