A call handler and dispatcher from our Force Control Room has been praised for her professionalism after receiving a call from a man who said he wished to harm himself.

Alise Ohohonina (pictured here off-duty with her dog Gamora) received the call shortly before 6am on 27 December 2021. The caller, a man from Folkestone, said he was in the process of harming himself. Alise spent an hour on the phone to the man, until officers were able to reach him. He was then placed into the care of medical professionals.