A call handler and dispatcher from our Force Control Room has been praised for her professionalism after receiving a call from a man who said he wished to harm himself.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M40 near Bicester
It happened at around 10.30am on Monday (9/11), when three vans, a car and a lorry were involved in a collision on the M40 Southbound carriageway at junction...
Two people have been charged after a man was assaulted in Margate
Kent Police was called to an altercation at a residential property in the Tenterden Way area at 5.05pm on Tuesday 27 July 2021. Officers attended and two...
A Birmingham man has been banged up for six months after he repeatedly spat at three police officers after claiming that he had COVID-19
A Birmingham man has been banged up for six months after he repeatedly spat at three police officers after claiming that he had COVID-19. The courts have come...
All four now have plenty of time behind bars to consider whether the juvenile behaviour they displayed was really worth it
Four people have been jailed for their part in a violent confrontation between two opposing groups in Sevenoaks. Dale Lutton, Paul Carbine, Sebastian Seccombe...
Man Named in Fatal Southall Shooting as Khalid Farah from Greenford
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Southall have named the victim as Khalid Abdi Farah, from Greenford. Officers were called at 01:23hrs on...
Police are concerned for the welfare of 55-year-old Joan, who has not been seen since Sunday
She is missing from The Wong, Theddlethorpe, Mablethorpe. She is described as 5ft 3 inches tall, with a medium build, grey hair with red streaks, which is...
The Making of It’s OK to Talk
22challenge #ITSOKTOTALK About mental health & PTSD within the Emergency Services.
A man has been jailed for grievous bodily harm, after an attack where he used his teeth as a weapon to sever part of his victim’s ear, causing life-altering injuries
Twenty year old Luca Howse, from Queens Drive, Rickmansworth was sentenced to three years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent under Section 18 of...
A man who was convicted of a double rape 24 years ago still poses a “very high risk” to women, and to teenage girls in particular, a court heard
To which the rapist replied: “Now I’m going to have to change my name again.” The damning indictment was highlighted by a district judge while granting a...
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hackney
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Hackney. Romayne Husbands, 26 of Winchester Road, E4, will appear at Thames Magistrates’...
Police Renewed appeal to find the mother of Baby M
Police enquiries are continuing and they would like to thank the community for their support since the Baby M’s body was found in Manor Park on Friday...
Jealous thug jailed after attacking his ex-partner’s friend with a hammer and samurai sword
A jealous thug has been jailed after he burst into his ex-partner’s home and attacked one of her friends using a hammer and samurai sword. John Williams has...
Woman set to appear on Rayleigh murder charge
A woman will appear in court today, Monday 4 January, to face a charge of murder.Hannah Sindrey, 23 of Worcester Drive, Rayleigh will appear at Chelmsford...
Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester
Police are appealing to trace a missing 86-year-old man called Ralph Carine. Ralph went missing from the Royal Hampshire County Hospital on Romsey Road...
A suspect has been arrested within hours of a reported burglary following quick work by police in Dover
Kent Police received a report shortly before 6.30am on Wednesday 7 July 2021 that a property in East Cliff had been burgled during the night. Items...
Have you seen missing Addison from the Isle of Wight?
The 17-year-old was last seen at around 8pm last night (22 April) in the Granville Road area of Cowes. We are concerned for Addison’s welfare and would ask...
Police have detained and arrested four teenagers from an Isle of Wight School following an attack in Newport on Wednesday. Officers have launched an...
A call handler and despatcher in Kent Police’s Force Control Room (FCR) has been recognised for her professionalism when dealing with a violent incident
Sarah Steer, who has been taking 999 calls in the FCR for five years, was on duty when she received a call from an elderly man who stated his adult son had...
The victim has suffered some serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident
Police want to hear from anyone who saw a road rage incident where a woman sustained a broken leg and other injuries in Crawley. The 34-year-old victim was...
Trio hunt after man is attacked in Camberley
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by three people in Camberley. Officers were called around 1.30am this morning (22 May) with...
A motorcyclist who smuggled heroin with an estimated street value of £100,000 into the UK using a void hidden in a top box on his bike has been jailed for more than five years
Ezekiel Rose from Pimlico was stopped at the Channel Tunnel terminal in France.
A couple have been jailed for four armed robberies where a handgun was used to demand cash, tobacco, and alcohol
Mark Hamlet, 37, and Rebecca Monk, 50, were arrested at their home in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, after a 14-hour stand-off with police in July 2019. Officers...
Exclusive:Former Remand prisoner remains in Police Custody following the Murder of Isle of Wight Prison Officer
A former remand prisoner remains in custody and being quizzed on suspicion of murder following the attack of a popular 57-year-old prison officer on the...
Aydimire Tahir is wanted for failing to appear in court he’s charged with Rape
47-year-old Aydimire Tahir is wanted for failing to appear in court in connection with an allegation of rape. He is also known to use the name “Ayken”. Police...