Police investigating the murders of Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald have today made three further arrests

Officers are still keen to hear from anybody who may witnessed the altercation which started in Silver Street and continued into High Street, ending outside the KFC. Information can be passed onto police by contacting 101 and quoting incident number 135 of 29 January, or you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.