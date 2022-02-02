Police investigating the murders of Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald have today made three further arrests

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, he remains in police custody at this time. Two men both aged 41 have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, they have both been released under investigation.

This brings the number of arrests to five. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday (29 January) on suspicion of murder and later released on bail and an 18-year-old man was arrested for a serious public order offence relating to the incident. He has since been released without charge.