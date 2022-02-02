Detectives investigating the murder of a woman and the death of a man in Maida Vale on Monday, 24 January have released the driver of a car who was involved in the incident with no further action

Having reviewed the CCTV evidence and taken statements of numerous members of the public and attending officers, as well as reviewing the legal position regarding self-defence and defence of another, a decision has been taken that the driver of the car, a 26-year-old man will face no further police action.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said:

“He is considered a vital witness to our investigation and will be offered support from professionals to help him come to terms with the terrifying situation he was confronted with.

“It is vitally important that when a person dies there is a thorough investigation into all of the circumstances and this has taken place. Such decisions must be thoroughly examined and while this process takes time this has been a priority for my team. The man’s legal advisors have been informed of this decision.

“Inquests have opened in relation to both deaths and my team will continue to work to provide evidence for the Coroner. We continue to appeal for witnesses to this incident who have yet to speak to police to come forward and do so.”

An investigation was launched after police were called at just after 9am to reports of a stabbing on Chippenham Road, W9.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43 from Maida Vale, was found at the scene with stab injuries.

Also at the location was Leon McCaskre, who had been struck by a car.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and Family Liaison Officers have been assigned to both families.

A post-mortem examination on Tuesday, 25 January confirmed Yasmin’s cause of death as multiple stab injuries.

A post-mortem examination on Thursday, 27 January confirmed McCaskre’s cause of death as multiple injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 1496/24JAN

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.