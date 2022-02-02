Gravesend woman receives unpaid working order and restraining order

Kulbinder Shergill, aged 48, of Grange Road, Gravesend, was sentenced on 1 December 2021 at Medway Magistrates’ Court.

She pleaded guilty to harassment without violence, in Gravesend, between 9 September 2019 and 2 May 2021. She also pleaded guilty to sending letters and cards conveying false information between 13 November 2019 and 14 May 2021.

She received a restraining order and was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. She was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.