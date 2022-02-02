Rochester man receives driving ban

Sangarapillai Rajkumar, aged 46, of Winston Road, Rochester, was sentenced on 18 January 2022 at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to driving when above the legal drink-drive limit, in Gravesend, on 10 July 2021. When stopped he gave a reading of 171 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of 42 months. He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months and pay a surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.