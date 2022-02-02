Ramsgate man sentenced for multiple offences

Connor Crane, aged 28, of South Eastern Road, Ramsgate, was sentenced on 11 January 2022 at Margate Magistrates’ Court.

He pleaded guilty to:

• driving above the legal drug-drive limit,

• driving while disqualified

• driving without insurance

• original offence suspended sentence activated

in Ashford, on 6 September 2020. When stopped he gave a reading of 215 microgrammes of drug in one litre of blood. The legal limit is 50 microgrammes.

He was sentenced to prison for 16 weeks and disqualified from driving for 60 months. He was also ordered to pay £128 surcharge.